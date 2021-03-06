HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. HashCoin has a market cap of $343,797.25 and approximately $22,794.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.