Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $32,501.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00755604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

