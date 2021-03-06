Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325,196.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.73 million and approximately $325,196.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.48 or 0.00017510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,436.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.78 or 0.03401939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00370313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.43 or 0.01022852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00415415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00370232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00255044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00022814 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,999,210 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

