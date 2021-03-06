Head-To-Head Analysis: Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutriband and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84% CollPlant Biotechnologies -149.91% -116.41% -59.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nutriband and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.93%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Nutriband.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 524.24 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -83.78 CollPlant Biotechnologies $2.32 million 31.94 -$11.16 million ($1.29) -10.13

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CollPlant Biotechnologies. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CollPlant Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

