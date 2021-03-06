Head to Head Comparison: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14% American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.26 $52.50 million $1.76 12.48 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.71 $60.19 million $2.20 15.73

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

