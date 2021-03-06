Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $99.14, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -20.93% N/A -10.39% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 2.79 $2.94 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 3.66 $17.23 million ($3.72) -31.08

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Galaxy Gaming on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, cruise ships, and riverboat gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

