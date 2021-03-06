Head-To-Head Review: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) versus EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 1 6 0 2.86

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 89.35%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $181.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and 10x Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $20.36 million 12.65 -$56.79 million ($4.80) -1.97 10x Genomics $245.89 million 63.50 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -194.48

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -112.23% -434.26% -53.01% 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

10x Genomics beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis. It is also developing EYP-1901, a 6-month bioerodible Durasert Vorolanib tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's development program focuses on developing sustained release products using its Durasert and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat chronic diseases. It has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. The company also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

