Head-To-Head Review: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) versus Vistra (NYSE:VST)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NRG Energy pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Vistra has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NRG Energy and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 0 6 0 2.71 Vistra 0 0 7 0 3.00

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $45.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93% Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Vistra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.99 $4.44 billion $3.96 10.06 Vistra $11.81 billion 0.73 $928.00 million $2.07 8.61

NRG Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Vistra on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other names. As of December 31, 2019, it owns fossil fuel, nuclear, and renewable plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.