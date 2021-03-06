Head-To-Head Review: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pinterest and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 37.48 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.03 Yandex $2.83 billion 7.29 $162.60 million $1.14 55.82

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71 Yandex 0 3 8 0 2.73

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $75.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $62.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Yandex.

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90%

Summary

Yandex beats Pinterest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, an assistant. It offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

