Head to Head Survey: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) vs. GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33%

This table compares IBEX and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.96 $15.45 million $0.84 25.12 GTY Technology $36.44 million 11.59 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IBEX and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats GTY Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

