Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $128.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00289859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012797 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,514,691,883 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

