Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $97.37 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00279820 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013118 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,514,691,694 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

