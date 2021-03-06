Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $914,489.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00012678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

