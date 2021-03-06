HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $392.21 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $392.21 million and $43,340.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002113 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049137 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006475 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00018506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

