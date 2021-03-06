Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ING Group lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.33 on Friday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

