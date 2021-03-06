Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $117.63 million and $196,495.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00372881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

