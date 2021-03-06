Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLLPF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,236,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Hello Pal International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

