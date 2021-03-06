HempCoin Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $734.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,986.68 or 1.00138997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00081327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003533 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,903,916 coins and its circulating supply is 260,768,766 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

