Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.