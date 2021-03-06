HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $68,401.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.