Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

HRTX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $17.49. 987,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,472. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.