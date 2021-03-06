Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.49 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

