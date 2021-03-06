Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.65 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

