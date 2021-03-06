Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.90% of Hexcel worth $76,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $63.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

