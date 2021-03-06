Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Hibernia REIT stock remained flat at $$1.39 on Friday. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
About Hibernia REIT
