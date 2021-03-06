HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 920 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

