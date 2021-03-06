HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.