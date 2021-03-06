HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

