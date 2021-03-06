HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 139,372 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,481.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

