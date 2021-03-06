HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

