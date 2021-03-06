HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

