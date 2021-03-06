HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total transaction of $10,216,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,522 shares of company stock valued at $192,831,780. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

