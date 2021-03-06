HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

