HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

