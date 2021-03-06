HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

