HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

