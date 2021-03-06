HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON opened at $206.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

