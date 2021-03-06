HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,863 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $67.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

