HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.