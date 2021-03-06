HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $333.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

