HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $444.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

