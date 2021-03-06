HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of KBR worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

