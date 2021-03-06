HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

