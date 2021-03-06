HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $192,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $235.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

