HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,171 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $82.28 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

