HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,220 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

MSCI stock opened at $414.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.15 and its 200 day moving average is $394.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

