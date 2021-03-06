HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,179 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856,489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $174.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.