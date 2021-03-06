HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of JD opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

