HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Radware worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.