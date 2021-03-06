HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.